DECATUR — Robert Lee Marshall, 79 of Decatur went to be with the Lord Friday May 8, 2020 at Fairhaven’s Senior Living Center of Decatur.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church (3470 Christmas Tree Road Decatur, IL. 62526) with Pastor Joey Krol officiating. Memorials may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bob was born November 26, 1940 in Bethany, IL. Son of John and Edna M. (Cunningham) Marshall. He served in the U.S. Army 1960 to 1964. He worked for Mueller Company as a machinist tool and dye maker. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, riding his motorcycle, camping and boating. He played guitar and sang western tunes. He loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren and spending time with his family. Bob was a Deacon in 1991 and in 2019 was Deacon Emeritus at Galilee Baptist Church. He married Leona May Butt on September 12, 1960. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife Leona, children, Bill, Tim and Timothy of Decatur, Darrel (Trina) of Dover, TN., brothers, Gale (Ora) of Decatur Gene of TX., 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 grandson.

