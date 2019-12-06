DECATUR — Robert Lee Ticknor, 86, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence.
Robert was born in Jacksonville, IL on May 2, 1933, the son of Arthur and Katherine (Koehler) Ticknor, Robert married Wilma Hettinger in 1952, she preceded him in death in 2011.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert served our country in the US Army then retired from PPG after 32 years.
Robert is survived by his son: Robert A. Ticknor of Decatur; his daughter Chris Cullen of Springfield; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Cremation services have been provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.