DECATUR — Robert Lee Ticknor, 86, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence.

Robert was born in Jacksonville, IL on May 2, 1933, the son of Arthur and Katherine (Koehler) Ticknor, Robert married Wilma Hettinger in 1952, she preceded him in death in 2011.

Robert served our country in the US Army then retired from PPG after 32 years.

Robert is survived by his son: Robert A. Ticknor of Decatur; his daughter Chris Cullen of Springfield; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Cremation services have been provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

