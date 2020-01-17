Robert Lee Trotter

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Oreana, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or Northgate Pet Clinic, 2800 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Decatur, IL 62526.

Bob was born on November 1, 1935 in Linton, IN, the son of Ralph J. and Nellie (Wools) Trotter. He was a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute and was employed by Illinois Power as an engineer for 38 years. He married Janet Widick on October 16, 1960 in Maroa, IL. Bob served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed sailing on Lake Decatur where he was a member of Commodore Decatur Yacht Club. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sports events, watching the Chicago Bears and keeping his regular schedule at Gold's Gym.