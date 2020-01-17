DECATUR — Robert Lee Trotter, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Oreana, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or Northgate Pet Clinic, 2800 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Decatur, IL 62526.
Bob was born on November 1, 1935 in Linton, IN, the son of Ralph J. and Nellie (Wools) Trotter. He was a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute and was employed by Illinois Power as an engineer for 38 years. He married Janet Widick on October 16, 1960 in Maroa, IL. Bob served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed sailing on Lake Decatur where he was a member of Commodore Decatur Yacht Club. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sports events, watching the Chicago Bears and keeping his regular schedule at Gold's Gym.
Bob is survived by his wife: Janet Trotter of Decatur, IL; sons: Gordon Trotter, Brian Trotter and Sheldon Trotter all of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Maxwell Trotter and Elliott Trotter and his granddaughter: Megan (Miles) Crystal; great granddaughter: Jamie Crystal; brothers: Jere Trotter of Englewood, TN and Kenneth Trotter of Martinsville, IN; sister: Carole Jones of Zachary, LA; former daughter-in-law: Michelle Trotter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Morris Trotter of Longmont, CO.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
