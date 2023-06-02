March 1, 1951 - May 26, 2023

DECATUR — Robert Lee Warden, age 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born March 1, 1951, in St. Louis the son of the late Marian (nee Litton) and Jacob "Jake" Warden.

He is survived by his daughters: Robin (Troy) Reifsteck of Festus, MO, and Melody (Brennen) Wood of Crystal City, MO; a sister, Katherine (Arthur) Kohlberg of Barnhart, MO; grandchildren: Brandon Nelson, Bailee Reifsteck, Mason Wood, Zachary Wood and Madison Wood; great-granddaughter, Waylynn Nelson; significant other Donna Dean of Decatur, IL.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Warden.

He was a retired electrician for PPG in Crystal City. He enjoyed being out riding his Harley.

Robert was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marines.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Randy Casey. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the American Cancer Society.