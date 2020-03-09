DECATUR -- Robert LeRoy “Bob” Bilbrey, 89 of Decatur died at 1:01 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Eastview Terrace Nursing Home, Sullivan, IL.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:30 – 1:30 at Dalton City United Methodist Church (200 E. Freeland Street Dalton City, IL.). Graveside service will follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek at 2:00 pm. Military Rites will be provided by the Navy and Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bob was born May 27, 1930 in Boone, Iowa son of Leroy and Venita (Hood) Bilbrey. He served in the U.S. Navy for ten years during the Korean Conflict. Bob worked for PPG, retiring in 1990 after thirty-one years of service. He married Nancy Lorene Tipsword on November 4, 1953 in Dalton City, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Lorene Bilbrey, daughter, Nancy (Jim) Rickey, sons, Bob (Zita) Bilbrey, Joe Bilbrey, daughter, Tuesday Bilbrey, grandchildren, Mandy Bilbrey, Krystal (Neil) Seeley, Jackie Hayes, Julie (Ben) Bilbrey-Smeltzer, Melanie (Ethan) Snively, Sam Bilbrey great grandchildren, Braden Bilbrey, Zahki Hayes, Cole Seeley, Noah Hayes, Cade Seeley, Jackson Hayes, Zendaya Hayes, Tate Bilbrey, brothers Larry Bilbrey of Mt. Zion and Fred Bilbrey of Idaho.