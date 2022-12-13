Sept. 23, 1944 - Dec. 12, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Robert Michael "Bob" Morgan, 78, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Jack Stone officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Casual attire is requested.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bob was born on September 23, 1944, in Marion, IL, the son of Virgil and Roberta (Lewis) Morgan. He married Lucinda A. Stone on December 5, 1978, in Warrensburg, IL. Bob worked for ACE Blacktop Company in Illiopolis, IL, and later worked as a truck driver for Risinger Brothers Trucking in Shelbyville. Bob enjoyed mowing, fishing, and construction.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons: Lonnie and wife Melissa of Shelbyville, IL, Denny and wife Lisa of Sullivan, IL, and Brock and wife Carnaby of Shelbyville, IL; sister-in-law, Fritzie Nichols (Larry) of Shelbyville; brothers-in-law: Jerry Stone (Bev) of Pana, IL, Jack Stone (Ginger) of Washington, IL, and Earl Stone(Cynthia) of Georgetown, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Jennifer Williams (Matt), Faith Snow, Zerryn Snow, Isabelle Snow, Crete Stone, and Amanda Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Levi Williams, Alora Baker, and Lilly Baker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Lester, Jim, and Virgil Morgan; two sisters: Marlene Nicholson and Crystal Morgan; parents-in-law, Clarence and Lucinda Stone; brothers-in-law, Larry and Ronald Stone; sisters-in-law, Delores Kiefer and Leota Stone; and grandson, Jeremy Starwalt.

