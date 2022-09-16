Nov. 7, 1953 - Sept. 15, 2022

SULLIVAN — Robert Michael "Mike" Foley, 68, of Decatur, formerly of Sullivan, passed away 9:22 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Family requests casual attire. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or to the American Heart Association.

Mike was born November 7, 1953, in Decatur; the son of Robert C. Foley and Carolyn (Cole) Foley Munroe. He married Lynn M. Wiback on February 14, 2014; she survives. As a young man, Mike was baptized in the Christian Church. He was a proud member of the Sullivan High School Class of '71, the self-appointed "class with no class." Mike graduated from SIU-C in 1978, with a degree in mechanical engineering. As an Engineering Manager with Eaton, he traveled the world. He enjoyed refereeing high school and college basketball games in Kentucky and umpired Little League baseball. He was an original member of the legendary Flamingo Tavern softball team. Mike was a die-hard fan of the Cardinals, Illini, and Da Bears. He won numerous baseball, bowling, and golf awards, as well as the Governor Otto Kerner award for his accordion talent.

Mike was a former board member and President of the Sullivan Country Club. He was also a member of the Elks Club.

What made Mike happiest, however, was spending time with his friends and family. He loved planning and taking family trips. Mike and his siblings have a bond like no other.

No words describe the love Mike and Lynn shared. They were each other's biggest cheerleader and best friend.

Mike was the best father to Leslie and Greg and the best grandfather to Lillian and Gregory. Pepaw Mike left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn of Decatur; mother, Carolyn (Cole) Foley Munroe of Decatur; mother-in-law, Shirley Wiback of Sullivan; daughter and son-in-law, Greg and Leslie (Warren) Odom of Texico, IL; grandchildren: Lillian and Gregory Odom; brother, Darren (Cartha) Foley of Sullivan; sisters: Jodell (William) Seagrave of Springfield, MO, Susan Cearlock of Decatur and Jennifer (James) Johnson of Independence, MO. Beloved by his nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; nephew, PJ; brother-in-law, Greg, and father-in-law, Dick Wiback.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.