July 30, 1944 - Aug. 6, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Robert Neal Jordan, 78, of Moweaqua, died August 6, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Locust Grove Church, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM–1:00 p.m., prior to service time. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Locust Grove Church or Neal Jordan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Robert was born on July 30, 1944 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of James Herbert and Helen (Protsman) Jordan. He married Joan Blazer on March 9, 1968 in Assumption, IL. She survives.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; son, David Jordan of Chicago, IL; daughter, Brenda (Mark) Seboldt of Fults, IL; grandson, Caleb Seboldt of Fults, IL; brother, Warren (Sheila) Jordan of Pana, IL; sister-in-law, Jean Jordan of Assumption, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Neal Jordan; and brothers: Lyle, Ralph and Dale.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.