MONTICELLO — Robert R. "Bob" Millington, 83 of Monticello, IL formerly of Argenta, IL, passed away 5:30 AM August 28, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to The Argenta-Oreana Fire Department.

Bob was born April 7, 1938 in Decatur, IL the son of Robert Houston and Genevieve Fay (Shumard) Millington. He married Judith M. Robison April 13, 1958 in Monticello, IL. She passed December 13, 2012.

Survivors include his children, Jody (Bill) Ryan, Decatur, IL; Becky (Greg) Tomlinson, Richmond, VA; Ric (Angie) Millington, Argenta, IL; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Mike) Franzese; Patrick (Mallory) Ryan; Casey (Jamie) Milton; Callie Tomlinson; Nick Tomlinson; Hannah Millington; and Maggie Millington; three great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Max, and Cooper; brothers, Thomas Millington, and Michael Millington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beth.

Bob worked for International Harvester for 30 years and served as the Executive Director of the Macon Mosquito Abatement District before retiring in 2012. He was an active member of the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department, a member of the Argenta Civic Club and an elected trustee of the Friends Creek Township Board. In his younger years, he served as an auxiliary deputy with the Macon County Sheriff's Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.