Aug. 3,1942 - May 14, 2022

OAKLEY — Robert R. Doak, was born on August 3,1942. He was raised on a farm in Maroa, IL. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Oakley, IL, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 79.

Bob was a huge LA Dodgers fan, loved his dogs and working in his garden. He worked for Staley's (Tate & Lyle) for 44-years and retired in 2010.

There will be an informal gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life at Oak Grove Church of the Nazarene, Fellowship Hall, 1890 W. Garfield Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Cake, drinks and other refreshments will be served. If anyone wants to share a special memory or say something about Bob, they are welcome to do so.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33-years, Phyllis "Jeannie" Doak, of Oakley, IL; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Baer of Harristown, IL; son, Bill (Dana) Doak of Shafter, CA; daughter, Tracy (Jay) Albert of Decatur, IL; stepdaughter, Diana (Bill) Sheppard of Davis, IL; stepdaughter, Gayle Fuiten of Springfield, IL; stepdaughter, Connie Powel of Oakley, IL; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.