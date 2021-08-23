DECATUR — Robert R. Holman, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Ohlman Cemetery, Ohlman, IL.

Robert was born July 23, 1939, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Ed and Lottie (McClary) Holman. He married Irma L. Whitacre on October 4, 1970 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death.

Robert worked for Caterpillar as a machinist for over 30 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved fishing and wood working.

Robert is survived by his granddaughter Stacey McMahon; great-granddaughter Lottie North (Edrik Dillman); great-grandsons: Joey Jones, Jr. and Jason McMahon; great-great-grandsons: Donald Dillman and one on the way; and daughter Celinda North, all of Decatur; son Edward (Margaret) Rawlings; and granddaughters: Ashley and April, all of Dawsonville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Irma, son Ronnie Rawlings; brother Delano (Shirley) Holman; sisters: Sharon (Kenny) Davis and Shirley Holman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.