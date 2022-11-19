May 25, 1946 - Nov. 17, 2022

DECATUR — Robert "Robb" C. Stahl, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Robb was born May 25, 1946, in Danville hospital, son of Robert L. and Margaruite Stahl, of Potomac. He married Jody Powell on August 22, 1981.

Robb enjoyed spending time with his family above all else. Some of our fondest memories were created during annual family vacations to the Lake of the Ozarks, which he ensured happened every summer since 1987.

Robb enjoyed having a beer and watching Illini sports anytime they were on TV. His favorite flannel shirt is orange and blue.

He retired from ADM after 33 years with the company, while truly exemplifying what it meant to work hard while also prioritizing family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jody Stahl; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Chad Murray; and grandchildren: Elizabeth and Miles. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and sister-in-law, Barb.

Memorials can be made to Empowerment Opportunity Center, 360 E. Marietta St., Decatur, IL, 62521.

Condolences may be let to Robb's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.