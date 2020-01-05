DECATUR -- Robert Roy Opalka, 88, of Springfield, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Heritage Health.
Robert was born on November 14, 1931, in Decatur, IL, the son of Fredrick and Hedwig (Yablinski) Opalka. Robert graduated from Boiling Springs Elementary School in Decatur, IL and attended Warrensburg-Latham High School for several years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Robert was employed at Hotel Orlando, the Secretary of State's Office under Paul Powell, and Kemper Insurance Company in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, and collecting stamps and coins.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Karloski; and three brothers, Helmuth, Fred, and Weirner Opalka.
He is survived by three children, Robin (husband, Doug) Watkins of Carmi, IL, Timothy Opalka of Springfield, and Matthew Opalka of Springfield; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. The family of Robert Roy Opalka is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
