DECATUR — Robert Scott "Bob" Lourash, 60 of Decatur died Sunday May 2, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday May 9, 2021 at First Christian Church (3350 MacArthur Road Decatur, IL 62526). Funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday May 10, 2021 also at the church. Pastor Steve DeVore will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek. Memorials may be made to Caner Care in Decatur, IL. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bob was born February 11, 1961 in Decatur son of Elzie F. and I. Jeanette (Scott) Lourash. Bob had a bachelor's degree in sarcasm. He worked for the Clinton Power Plant for 39 years starting out in the C&I shop. He enjoyed the music of the Eagles and anything John Wayne. Bob married Linda Ann Monroe in October 1988.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Ann Lourash of Decatur; sons: Isaac Lourash, Zachary Lourash, Nick Barton (Cody); grandchildren: Brooklyn Garrett, Eli and Asher, sister, Janet Beaulin (Tim); brother-in-law, David Monroe (Merilee); sister-in-law, Debbie Maurer; as well as several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

