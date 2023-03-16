Dec. 12, 1945 - March 13, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Robert Steven Metz (Bob) passed away at 12:30 AM on the morning of March 13, 2023.

Bob was born December 12, 1945, to Robert and Frances Metz. He was raised on his father's dairy farm five miles north of Lincoln. He graduated from Hartsburg Emden High and was active in the 4-H club in Lawndale. He won many 1st place ribbons with his dairy calves.

Bob attended Lincoln Jr. College and Southern Illinois University, where he majored in Radio & TV. During this time he became a familiar voice on WPRC in Lincoln. Bob worked for the Illinois Terminal Railroad until its closure in 1982, and then opened P & M Communications with stores in Decatur and Lincoln. He continued his radio work at WXFM and WDKR Decatur.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carole Ann Metz (Knipp); and is survived by a brother, Gary Metz of Tucson; a sister, Susan Metz (Coe) of Austin; three nephews; numerous cousins; and his dog Katie. Bob will be missed by many.

Visitation is from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM Monday, March 20, 2023, at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Logan County and will be accepted at the funeral home.