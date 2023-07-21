Aug. 20, 1929 - July 16, 2023

ILLIOPOLIS — Robert Thomas "Tom" Leonard, 93, of Illiopolis, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Tom was born on August 20, 1929, in Harristown, IL, the son of Leo and Reva (James) Leonard. He married Marilyn Moomey on July 7, 1951, and she preceded him in death on October 6, 2019. Tom was a member of American Legion Post #32 in Springfield. He served in the US Army and Merchant Marines during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, taxidermy, photography, trapping, fishing, leatherwork and gardening. He was a jack of all trades, yet master of none and was known as "Mr. Fix I"t around Illiopolis for small engines.

Tom retired from Borden Chemical Company after many years. In retirement Tom and Marilyn enjoyed snowbirding in Texas, first at Toledo Bend Reservoir where they fished for crappie all winter and more recently in the Rio Grande Valley where they enjoyed life and made many good friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; grandson, Ryan Leonard; and one sister, Betty Hagan.

Tom is survived by his sons: Gary (Wendy), and Larry (Jackie) Leonard; daughters: Annette (Mark) Bottrell and Shelly (Dennis) Page; five grandsons, five great granddaughters; and one sister, Mary Ann Leonard-Bonnin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St. in Illiopolis.

Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Mechanicsburg.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post #32, 1120 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL, 62702.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.