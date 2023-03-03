March 14, 1934 - Feb. 26, 2023

DECATUR - Robert Thomas Dillow, 88, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's honor may be made to the charity of your choice.

Robert was born March 14, 1934, in Decatur, the son of Robert M. and Virginia (Burkham) Dillow. After graduating from Steven Decatur High School, he proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert retired from Illinois Power after 35 years. He also worked at Skateland North. Robert was a charter member of the Decatur Aero Commanders Remote Control Airplane Club and enjoyed building and flying airplanes. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking his boat out to fish.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Brenda) Dillow of Manassas, VA; grandchildren: Amanda Dillow of Colorado Springs, CO, and R. Cordell of Manassas, VA; and sister, Nancy Wyse of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Richard Anthony Dillow.

Robert's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Arbor Rose of Tolono for their loving care of Robert.

