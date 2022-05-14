Feb. 18, 1924 - May 13, 2022

DECATUR — Robert W. Loudenback, 98, of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born February 18, 1924, in Bement, IL, a son of Bert and Clara (Burchard) Loudenback. A WWII Army veteran, Robert was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 50-plus year member of the Masonic Lodge, and a past member of the Decatur Realtors Association. Robert worked as a Realtor/Real Estate Appraiser for many years. He married Luan Derr on August 12, 1976, in Seattle, WA.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Surviving is his wife, Luan of Decatur; children: Robert David (Carol) Loudenback of Godfrey and Leigh Anne (Craig) Brown of Decatur; nine grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bement Cemetery, Bement, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to donor's choice.

