Nov. 25, 1929 - Jan. 26, 2023

DECATUR — Robert W. Malone, 93, of Decatur, I,L passed away 4:53 AM January 26, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 11:30 AM Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Forsyth United Methodist Church, Forsyth, IL, with Rev. Andrew Maxwell officiating. Private family burial will be held at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hickory Point Fire Department or a charity of the donor's choice.

Robert was born November 25, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the son of Wendell and Florence (Evey) Malone. He married Rosemary Randall September 26, 1950, in Forsyth, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Malone, Forsyth, IL; children: Deborah Beal, Decatur, IL, Robin Richey, Eureka, IL, Jill Kuykendall, Decatur, IL; and Joy (Rusty) Boostrom, Monmouth, IL; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Imogene Bingamon; and two infant great-granddaughters.

Robert farmed all of his life and raised Angus cattle. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

The family would like to thank the skilled care staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for their wonderful care.

