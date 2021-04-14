Robert W. Metzger

DECATUR — Roger W. Metzger, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL.

Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Decatur Corps of the Salvation Army, or Grace United Methodist Church.

Roger was born September 9, 1938, in Pana, IL, the son of William and Marguerite (Brown) Metzger. He married Claudia Littell on June 18,1966 in Watseka, IL.

Roger worked for the YMCA as an Aquatic Director, worked sales at Bankers Systems and worked at Aramark with ADM before retiring. He was an avid swimmer, competing in the Senior Olympics and qualified for State, receiving a blue ribbon. He had the distinction of being on the last undefeated and untied football state champions at Pana High School in 1955.

He was past president of the Breakfast Sertoma Club and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia; daughter Annell Gibson of Oreana; grandchildren: Carley Gibson, Kendall Gibson, Skye Robbins-Metzger; and several nieces and nephews.