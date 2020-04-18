Robert W. Stern
DECATUR -- Robert W. Stern, 78 was welcomed into heaven on April 15, 2020.

He was born June 19, 1941, to Elmer Richard and Clara Martha (Prell) Stern in Decatur, IL. He married Zettie L. Mulvaney on November 26, 1973. Robert lived and worked in Decatur his entire life. In his early years he worked at Eisner's as the produce manager and later for the Macon County Highway Department where he retired after 27 years of service. Robert was a member of Maranatha Church where he faithfully served God. He had a deep passion for animals and always had a pet. He enjoyed driving to parks and the countryside to watch the wildlife and visit with family. He was an amazingly devoted husband, stepdad, and grandpa.

He is survived by his wife Zettie, his stepchildren Glenda Moore of Salem, IL, John Schooley and wife Teresa of Cerro Gordo, IL, Jeanie Davis of Decatur, Marilyn Prasun and husband Monte of Decatur, one brother, Richard Stern of Decatur, seven step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sister June, step-grandson Joe, and step-great-grandson Colin.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Nurses, CNAs, and Therapists at Imboden Creek for their care.

Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com

