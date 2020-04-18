Robert W. Stern

He was born June 19, 1941, to Elmer Richard and Clara Martha (Prell) Stern in Decatur, IL. He married Zettie L. Mulvaney on November 26, 1973. Robert lived and worked in Decatur his entire life. In his early years he worked at Eisner's as the produce manager and later for the Macon County Highway Department where he retired after 27 years of service. Robert was a member of Maranatha Church where he faithfully served God. He had a deep passion for animals and always had a pet. He enjoyed driving to parks and the countryside to watch the wildlife and visit with family. He was an amazingly devoted husband, stepdad, and grandpa.