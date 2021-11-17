ILLIOPOLIS — Robert Waddell, 93, of Illiopolis, died November 15, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is in charge of cremation arrangements; there will be no service.

Bob was born on March 27, 1928, in Decatur, the son of Orville and Florence Waddell. He attended Illiopolis grammar school and Stephen Decatur High School, as well as Millikin University. In childhood he showed a talent for drawing and painting. This aptitude was expressed as an adult in his collection of decorative art and paintings. After several years of farming with his father he became the owner of Bob Waddell Chevrolet in Illiopolis, which he operated from 1958-1993.

On December 14, 1960, he married Merry Hinton, in the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. She preceded him in death in 2010.

Aviation was Bob's first love and he obtained his pilot's license at age 16. Until 1958, he enjoyed flying to Cuba, at one point acting as a pace plane for a Homestead Florida to Havana air race.

He was an avid card player, and Tuesday evenings in the seventies would have found him playing duplicate bridge at Temple B'nai Abraham; he also passed many afternoons at the Decatur Club engrossed in bridge or gin rummy.

From the late sixties, Bob was active in Illinois politics and served on several state boards including: the Illinois State Museum Board, the Illinois Commission for Economic Development and the Illinois Board of Aeronautics. Additionally, he was an early board member of the Birks Museum at Millikin University.

Bob is survived by his son, Judd Waddell of New York, NY.

Very special thanks to Dennis Mahorney for his friendship and support. Thanks also to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Memorial Hospice who made his final years and days comfortable.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.