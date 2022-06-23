Dec. 28, 1948 - June 7, 2022

DECATUR — Robert Walter Davis II, born December 28, 1948, in Chicago, IL, passed peacefully in his home June 7, 2022.

Mourning his passing are his wife, Bernadine Bartus Davis; daughter, Brandie Davis (Oscar) Martinez; granddaughters: Fallon Barry and Erin Barry; sister, Deborah (Will) Jones of Cathedral City, CA; brother Randy (Jorden) Apel of Indian Wells, CA; brother, John (JoEllen) Bennett of Bloomington, IL; and special aunt, Gloria Mowry; extended family and friends.

Bob attended Eisenhower High School and joined the US Air Force where he was stationed in Las Vegas, NV. After serving his country he returned home to Decatur, IL. He was employed at Firestone/Bridgestone and received an AAS in Hospitality Management at Richland Community College.

A visitation to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091, N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visitation will conclude with military rites provided by the Macon County Honor Guard.

The family requests no flowers or plants. Instead, please make a monetary donation to: "Sharing Wishes," Memorial Home Hospice, 2870 N. Main St., Decatur, IL, 62526, telephone: 217-876-6770.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.graceland/fairlawn.com.