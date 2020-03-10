KENNEY -- Robert Warren Morse, 90, of Kenney, IL, peacefully passed away at his home Friday, March 6, 2020 with family by his side.

Bob was born July 28, 1929, to Leroy and Evelyn (Dever) Morse. He married Helen Green July 15, 1950 and together they had four children. Bob later married Doris Dunn and helped raise her five children.

Bob is survived by his children: Carolyn Morlock of Bloomington, IL, Marlene (Bob) Aylett, Las Cruces, NM, Leslie Morse, East Peoria, IL, and Allen Morse, Colorado Springs, CO; step children, Fran, Charlie, Steve and Son-in-law Jim West; four siblings Betty Taylor-Gaultney, Clinton, IL, Bill (Diane) Morse, Joan Morse, and Mike Morse, Kenney, IL; sister-in-law Ronda Morse, Pontiac, IL; brother-in-law Bob Bruce, Normal, IL; fifteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog Pepper.

Preceded in death were his wife, Doris, his parents, four siblings Kate Bruce, Andrew Morse, Jean Langley, and Mac Morse.

After retirement he enjoyed going to auctions with his brother Bill, reading western novels and woodworking. Bob was a member of the Kenney Methodist Church and the Kenney Heritage Association.

Cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, officiated by Ernie Harvey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenney Heritage Association. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Services and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

