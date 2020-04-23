× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY — Robert Wayne Morr, 69, of Oakley passed away at 1:21 PM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Oakley due to complications from ALS.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. Memorials in Robert's honor may be given to Sons of the American Legion Post 117, Cerro Gordo.

Robert was born March 15, 1951 in Decatur, the son of Robert and Norma Jean (Nonte) Morr. He married Laurie Sheets in November, 1975. Robert worked for Whitmore Township in Oreana. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cerro Gordo. He was devoted to Ducks Unlimited of Macon County and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Special places he enjoyed spending time included his shed, the cabin, the duck blind and riding his ranger around taking care of the animals.

Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laurie; children, Robert Matthew and wife Melissa of Oakley, Trever Wayne of Oakley, Kirsten Laurel and husband Kaleb of La Place; grandchildren, Starlyn Morr, Robert James, Dierks Robert and Rhett William; brothers, Rodney Morr and wife Janet of Decatur, Bradley Morr and Tracy Cavner of Oakley. He was preceded in death by his parents.