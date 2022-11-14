Jan. 19, 1949 - Nov. 4, 2022

DECATUR — Robert Wayne Stivers, 73, of Decatur passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 with his family by his side.

Wayne was born January 19, 1949 in Decatur son of Dean and June Stivers.

He worked at ADM for over 30 years. Then retired to do car shows with his '39 Chevy. He was a member of Mound Chapel Church of God. He married Tamara Lynn Bobbit on September 21, 1974.

Wayne is survived by his children: Michelle (Kevin) King, Brian Stivers, Dori (John) Mikszta, Nathan (Bernette) Stivers; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Tamara Lynn, his parents, and five siblings. He will be so greatly missed.

Services will be at a later time in the spring.