Roberta I. Chappell

Oct. 14, 1939 - Oct. 04, 2021

JACKSONVILLE - Roberta I. Chappell, 81, of Jacksonville passed on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born on October 14, 1939, in Hardin, IL the daughter of Dan and Mary Sterns Logsdon. She married James Chappell on December 22, 1962, and he preceded her in death on February 13, 1980.

She is survived by two sons: Marshall "Sonny" Chappell and Mike (Melissa) Chappell both of Jacksonville; three daughters: Debra (John) Williams, Roberta "Lynn" Sumpter and Angel Wilson all of Jacksonville. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Amber (Bruce) Campbell, Andrew Williams, Kirkland Chappell, Kameron Chappell and Karter Chappell; one great-grandchild, Cobin Jane Williams; two brothers: Ted Logsdon of Beecher City and Ray Logsdon of Vandalia; three sisters: Regina Childers of Texas, Elsie Logsdon of Nyssa, OR and Mary Gragg of Buckner, MO; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Terry, Ramon, Roy, and Ralph Logsdon; and one sister, Rovelta Peck.

Roberta was a homemaker throughout her life. She was an excellent cook and was known for making all of the holiday dinners for her family. She enjoyed the Illini Basketball games, fishing, country music and was an avid WLDS Radio listener and St. Louis Cardinal fan. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Williamson Funeral Home on Thursday October 7, 2021, as well as one hour prior at Salem Lutheran on Friday. Memorials may be made to Cardinals Care, 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.airsman-hires.com.