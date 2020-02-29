Roberta Pilcher
Roberta Pilcher

Roberta Pilcher

DECATUR -- Pilcher, Roberta (nee Hamman), died Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late David D. Pilcher; dear mother of Susan Pilcher and the late Victoria Jorstad; dear grandmother of Cindy (Scotti) Nathanson and Dan Jorstad; dear great-grandmother of Jordan, McKenna, Mitchel, Patrick, Laney and Libby; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road St. Louis, MO 63123, Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. Interment Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur, IL at 2 p.m. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. 

Mrs. Pilcher was an avid golfer and bridge player.

Contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciated.

