DECATUR -- Pilcher, Roberta (nee Hamman), died Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late David D. Pilcher; dear mother of Susan Pilcher and the late Victoria Jorstad; dear grandmother of Cindy (Scotti) Nathanson and Dan Jorstad; dear great-grandmother of Jordan, McKenna, Mitchel, Patrick, Laney and Libby; our dear aunt and friend.
You have free articles remaining.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road St. Louis, MO 63123, Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. Interment Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur, IL at 2 p.m. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Mrs. Pilcher was an avid golfer and bridge player.
Contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Pilcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.