DECATUR — Robin E. Davis Randolph 54, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her residence.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private immediate family graveside service will be held in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. A service to celebrate Robin's life for her many friends and family will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Robert H. Davis Endowment Fund at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, School of Integrative Biology or your local animal shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Robin was born July 30, 1965, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Robert E. “Bob” and Martha (Perry) Davis. Robin graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Photography and Sociology. She worked as an Individual Service Coordinator with disabled adults for Prairieland Service Coordination. She had a great love for her family and her dogs, which she called her fur babies. Robin had a passion for photography, art and baking. She had formerly pursued her own cupcake line known as “Chimpcakes.”