Robin L. (Betzer) Shafer

Robin was an avid camper and had a seasonal camping site in Robin Hood Woods in Shelbyville, IL where she had numerous camping friends.

Robin loved to travel and have great adventures, especially on girl's weekends with her sister and mother.

Robin's family would like to send a huge thank you to Cancer Care of Decatur, especially Dr Velasco and his staff during her 2-1/2 year battle against cancer. We would also like to send a special thank you to her dear friends and co-workers at Peerless Cleaners for all that they have meant and done for Robin and her family.

Services to celebrate Robin's life will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Robin will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, next to Bobby. Memorials may be made to Decatur and Macon County Area Crime Stoppers, Box 34, Decatur, IL 62525 or First Christian Church, 3550 N. MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL 62526. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.

