DECATUR - Robin L. Boils of Decatur passed away peacefully at 9:04 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Due to current safety concerns, Robin requested her family to not hold any public services at this time. We hope to have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, 503 N. Maple, Effingham, IL 62401. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family.

Robin was born July 3, 1965 in Decatur, the daughter of Donald F. Long and Judith J. (Bales) Dennee. She married Thomas A. Boils on September 4, 1998 in Macon, IL.

Robin is survived by her husband; her sons: Andrew Craycroft and Caelan Boils both of Decatur, IL; and her daughter Nicole (John) Fagan of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by her sisters: Penny (Ron) Morris of Decatur, Winnie Christerson of Warrensburg and Amy (Donnie) Grindley of Urbana , IL; and sister-in-law Rene Long of Hot Springs, AR; and several nieces and nephews along with many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Long.

Robin previously was employed by Kroger in South Shores as a front end supervisor. She also worked for several years as a Culligan Lady and at True Value in Decatur, IL.