CHARLESTON - Robin Sara Hubbartt, 55, of Charleston, passed away late morning on December 30, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Bloomington.

Robin was born in Shelbyville, Illinois to Gerald and Doris Hubbartt on November 24, 1965. Robin attended school at Beecher City High School. Robin has worked as a state construction worker, carpet cleaning and owned and ran her own carpet cleaning business. Robin enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, researching family history and has a love for all animals.

Robin is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Doris Hubbartt, and nephew Zach Hubbartt.

Robin is survived by her brother Jeff Hubbartt, sister-in law Linda Hubbartt, and niece Laura Smith.

Arrangements are being made by Harper-Swickard Funeral Home in Charleston. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date with friends and family to honor her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to cover costs of burial expenses.