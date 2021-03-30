DECATUR - Rocky Dee Bundy, 65, of Decatur, passed away March 27, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.