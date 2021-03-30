DECATUR - Rocky Dee Bundy, 65, of Decatur, passed away March 27, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please view Rocky's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
