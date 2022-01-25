MONTICELLO — Rod James McClain, 69, of Monticello, passed away at 11:08 a.m., January 20, 2022, at his residence.

Rod was born August 21, 1952, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Dale and Carol Jean (Youngkin) McClain. He married Debbie Seth on May 10, 1999, in Gatlinburg, TN.

Rod is survived by his wife, Debbie McClain of Monticello; children: Jason (Caitlin) McClain of Elgin, OK, Randy (Karen) Mitsdarffer of Monticello, Dawn (Dave) Dockrill of Camargo; grandchildren: Ryan, Haiden, and Abigail McClain, Ryan and Riley Mitsdarffer; and sister, Debbie Dorsett of Urbana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rod was a retired truck driver for UPS then after his retirement he farmed for Delbert Lubbers. Rod also served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

