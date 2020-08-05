DECATUR — Roderick Andre McCrory, 67, of Victorville, California formerly of Decatur, Illinois passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2020.
Services Celebrating his Life will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, August 7, 2020 at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church (1705 North Maple Avenue) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.
