Roderick Andre McCrory
Roderick Andre McCrory

DECATUR — Roderick Andre McCrory, 67, of Victorville, California formerly of Decatur, Illinois passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2020.

Services Celebrating his Life will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, August 7, 2020 at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church (1705 North Maple Avenue) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.

Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.

