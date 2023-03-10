Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the First Christian Church of Cowden, IL, with Rev. Barry West officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the church. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Cowden, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Cowden, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Rodger was born on July 28, 1942, at home in Lakewood, IL, the son of Frank L. "Copie" and Eldo F. "Dode" (Koss) Banning. He graduated from Cowden High School in the Class of 1960. Roger then served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Janet Kaye Tucker on July 8, 1962, and they lived in California for three years, while he was in the service. When they returned to Illinois, Rodger worked as a welder and later a machinist at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, retiring in 2004. In his younger years, Rodger enjoyed playing softball. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Cowden, where he was recently baptized.