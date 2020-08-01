× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Rodney A. Reining, 71, of Decatur passed away July 31, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rodney was born May 15, 1949 in Peoria, the son of Kenneth and Pauline (Rathman) Reining. He worked as a security guard at HSHS St. Mary’s hospital for 20 years until his retirement. Rodney was very active and enjoyed staying fit. He could often be found in the gym working out and focusing on health and wellness.

He is survived by his sister, Wanda (Jerry) Matteson of Decatur; brother, Gary Reining of Anderson, IN and many nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

