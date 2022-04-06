June 5, 1953 - April 3, 2022
DECATUR — Rodney Allen Hartman, Sr., 68, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence in Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family.
Rodney was born to Glen and Patricia (Creek) Hartman on June 5, 1953, in Decatur, IL. After high school, Rodney worked at A.E. Staley Mfg., then, went on to work at ADM where he retired after almost 30-years of service as an operator at the Corn Sweetener Plant.
He married Linda Kay Carter on December 7, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Red and Fighting Illini. He loved reading history and sports, and watching western movies.
He and his wife, Linda, loved traveling. Their favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas, NV. They enjoyed watching the shows and gambling together.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Linda Hartman; children: Rodney Hartman Jr., Jennifer (Jason) Wrigley; stepchildren: Lesley (Elijah) Evans, Chad Imel; brothers: Gary Hartman, Kevin Roberts, Jon Roberts; grandchildren: Nicole Imel, Drew, and Connor; and many extended family and friends.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karen Brown.
Memorials to the American Heart Association and/or Renal Disease Research Institute: renaldiseaseresearch.com
Condolences may be sent to Rodney's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.