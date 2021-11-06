DECATUR — Rodney B. Washburn, 87, passed away on October 30, 2021, at home in Decatur, IL, surrounded by his loving family. He rejoins beloved wife Mary, who preceded him in death in 1993.

Rod was born in Shelbyville, IL, in 1934. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy in 1955. He married the love of his life, Mary Delaney, in 1957. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather to the end.

Rod graduated from San Diego State University, He then embarked on a 32 year, career in land acquisition and lifelong conservation, working for the California Division of Highways, Illinois Power, the Macon County Conservation District, and was co-founder of the Macon County Conservation Foundation.

He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur, IL.

Rod was preceded in death by his wife Mary; and by his mother, Agnes Washburn. He is survived by sons: Stephen Washburn (Kathy) of Indianapolis, IN, and Scott Washburn (Shawnette) of Mt. Zion, IL; by granddaughters: Stephanie and Caroline of Indianapolis, and Whitley of Mt. Zion; and by grandsons: Wescot and Wyles of Mt. Zion. There will be no visitation. A private memorial mass will be held at later date.