Rodney Borcherding

Rodney grew up in Nebraska; he received his bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. He later came to Decatur and attended Millikin University where he received his teaching degree. He student taught in Decatur, IL and taught High School Science, Chemistry and Math in Columbus, Ohio for four years. Rodney moved back to Decatur, IL in 1965 and went to work with his father, at LASCO Incorporated, building many steel buildings in Central and Southern Illinois and the surrounding States. He took over the company in 1980 and retired in 2005.Rodney was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Decatur, IL and he enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and spending summers in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.