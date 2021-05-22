MESA, Arizona — Rodney Dean Wright, 68, of Mesa, AZ, formally of Mt. Zion, IL was released from his pain on Monday, March 29, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.

Rodney was born on January 18, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the youngest of eight children, to Ira L. Wright and Thelma I. (Snyder) Wright.

Rodney was a 1971 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. During his life, Rodney held several jobs from working at the State Bank of Mt. Zion to being a data processor for the FBI in Washington DC. In San Francisco he started his career in sales which took him to Arizona, Texas, and back to Arizona. He retired from NCH of Irving, TX after 22 years of service where he received several top salesman awards.

Rodney was very much his own man. He loved to travel having gone on many cruises and road trips with family and friends. He truly enjoyed traveling abroad with his last trip being through Spain in a camper with a dear friend. He also enjoyed camping with his Arizona friends.

Rodney is survived by his sister, Juanita Goodrich of Moweaqua, IL; brothers: George Wright of Decatur, IL and Donald (Dianne) Wright of Mt. Zion, IL; sister-in-law, Carmen Wright of Madera, CA. Several nieces and nephews and his close friend, Todd Gray, who was his caregiver for the last three years.