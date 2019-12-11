DECATUR — Rodney James Mathews, 49 of Decatur died at 5:00 am.on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in his residence.
Funeral service to celebrate Rodney's life will be 10:00 am. Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 Route 121 N.W. Decatur, Illinois). Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm. Thursday, December 12, 2019 also at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. The family requests casual attire for the visitation and service. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Rodney was born in Decatur on June 22, 1970 the son of Jesse James and Roberta Frances (Barnett) Mathews. He graduated Maroa Forsyth High School where he was active in Football and Track. He graduated from Lincoln Tech and worked for Ameren as a fleet mechanic. He was a member of IBEW Local 51. On October 7, 2000 Rodney married Mary Ellen Coleman.
Surviving are his wife Mary Mathews of Decatur, son, Wil (Julie)Spent of Orlando, FL., his parents, grandfather, Robert Barnett, brother, Rhett Mathews, and his beloved dogs, Tippy and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
