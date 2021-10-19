MOWEAQUA — Rodney L. Baker, 60, of Moweaqua, died October 16, 2021, in Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services, with full military honors, will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, in First Christian Church of Moweaqua. Visitations will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, and 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, prior to service time, also in the church. Burial will be at a later date in Bilyeu Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Bright Beginnings Preschool.

Rodney was born on August 27, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Mildred (Thompson) Baker. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was a retired Command Sergeant Major. Rodney dedicated his life to the National Guard and being "Papa".

Surviving are his children: Ryan (Rebekah) Baker of Moweaqua, IL, Eric (Destiny) Baker of Assumption, IL, and Tori Baker of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Carly, Lilly, Soma, Silas, Payton, Whitley, Wrigley, Winnie and Mahzi; mother, Mildred Baker of Moweaqua, IL; step-mother, Irene Baker of Tower Hill, IL; brothers: Robert Baker of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Randy Baker of Tower Hill, IL; and sister, Robin (Robert) Tolley of New Port Richey, FL.

Preceding him in death is his father.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.