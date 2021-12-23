 Skip to main content
Rodney W. Overheul-Harrison

Rodney W. Overheul-Harrison

DECATUR — Rodney Wayne Overheul-Harrison, 56, of Decatur, died in Springfield at St. John's Hospital on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Rodney was born on July 30, 1965 in Decatur, IL, son of Larry Harrison and Shelia Spaulding. He attended MacArther Highschool. Rodney enjoyed country music, cooking, helping others to be very creative, drawling, and tattooing, as he was a local tattoo artist.

Surviving is his mother, Sheila Overheul; father, Larry Harrison; brothers: Darrell Harrison, Jon Overheul, James Overheul, Joe Harrison, Troy Harrison, Kari Beadle; step brothers: Todd Overheul, Craig Overheul, and Michael Overheul.

He was preceded in death by his step father Jon Michael Overheul.

