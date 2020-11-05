DECATUR — Roe C. Skidmore, 104, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Private family graveside services will be at Welch Cemetery in rural Ramsey, IL. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, will be handling the arrangements.

Roe was born July 31, 1916, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Campbell) Skidmore. He married Mary Naomi Austin on July 2, 1939 in Palmyra, MO. She preceded him in death.

Roe worked at Raupp's Shoe Store for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1977. He was a member of Central Christian Church, where he was an Elder, sang in the choir, and a very active Sunday school teacher. Roe was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his children: Sharon K. Mueller and husband Bill of Chatham, N.J., R.Roe Skidmore and wife Jan of Decatur; grandchildren: Beth Colombari and husband Brian of Basking Ridge, N.J., Suzi Cox and husband Jerry of Mt. Zion, Roe Skidmore II and wife Penny of Decatur, Natalie Stanton and husband Greg of Tuscon, AZ, Brent Swansen and wife Autumn of Decatur; 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary; grandsons: Ryan and Michael; and three sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.