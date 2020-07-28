× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rogan Nicholas Donoho, 10, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Rogan was born on June 2, 2010 in Springfield, IL, the son of Steven Jay Donoho and Toni M. Tucker. Rogan grew up in Taylorville before moving to Mt. Zion a year and a half ago. He was a very sweet, thoughtful, loving, shy and smart boy. He loved to read and knew some very strange facts. Rogan enjoyed playing Xbox with his brother.

Rogan is survived by his parents: Steven Jay Donoho of Taylorville, IL and Toni M. (Jason) Tucker of Mt. Zion, IL; sister: Bayleigh Donoho; brother: Hayden Donoho; step-sister: Jilian Tucker; grandparents: Kimberly (Steve) Nixon of Clearwater, FL, Steve (Kathy) Donoho of Taylorville, IL and Vickie Donoho of Taylorville, IL; great grandmother: Delores Hoover of Kincaid, IL; best friend: Kinsley Seaton of Taylorville, IL; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rogan Donoho as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.