Roger A. Dial

DECATUR — Roger A. Dial, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

A visitation for Roger will be held at Glad Tidings Church on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be at Glad Tiding Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with a burial at Boiling Springs Cemetery to follow.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

