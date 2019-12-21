DECATUR -- Roger Alan Beltz, age 64, passed away at his home in Marion, Illinois on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 1:26 p.m.

Preceding him death was his mother Shirley Beltz, his father Larry Beltz and his sister Cynthia Abel.

He was blessed with five nieces , one nephew and later was adopted into his life partner's family, her two daughters and their eight grandchildren. Roger was an Army veteran.