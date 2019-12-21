DECATUR -- Roger Alan Beltz, age 64, passed away at his home in Marion, Illinois on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 1:26 p.m.
Preceding him death was his mother Shirley Beltz, his father Larry Beltz and his sister Cynthia Abel.
Surviving are his daughter Trisha Beltz, brother Robert (Shirley) Beltz, sister Barbara (Steve) Brooks.
He was blessed with five nieces , one nephew and later was adopted into his life partner's family, her two daughters and their eight grandchildren. Roger was an Army veteran.
