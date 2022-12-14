March 6, 1957 - Oct. 20, 2022

DECATUR — Retired SSG, Roger Carl Allen, Jr., 65, of Decatur, IL, rejoined with his parents, step father and grandparents in heaven, on October 20, 2022.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the disabled veterans foundation or the gift of hope foundation.

Roger was born March 6, 1957, in Decatur IL, the son of Roger and Berniece Allen.

He is survived by his two younger sisters: Brenda Burwell and Cheryl (Terry) Wiseley; his five children: Reita Welker, Chris (Tamara) Allen, Marvyn Allen, Michael (Abigail) Allen and Samantha (Eric) Keller; his eleven grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and his best friend//dog, Redd.

Roger was a veteran of the United States Army, a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather. He loved his dog, fishing and cheering for the Chicago Cubs (win or lose).