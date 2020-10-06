Roger D. Edgecombe

Rog loved God and loved going to church. He so loved to ride his Harleys with his buds. They rode to Sturgis many times. He had a lot of laughs with his dear friends. He loved playing with his grandchildren and teaching them to drive. He became a wonderful cook. After retirement Rog was able to share the skills and knowledge, he had gained through his career by traveling to Montana and providing consultation for the startup of a hemp oil plant. Surviving Roger is his wife, Janet; his children: Alicia (Brad) Mullen of Florida; Tiffany (Wade) Cox of Mt. Zion; Levi Edgecombe of Decatur; and Matthew (Ashley) Grammer of Decatur; grandchildren: Kayle and Mahala Mullen; Meela and Deacon Goetz; Maddie Cox; Mackenzie, Chase, and Audrey Grammer; Chloe Adams; Avery Smith; Maddox Edgecombe; his mother, Tamara Kay Edgecombe of Argenta; sisters, Tammy (Mark) Pool of Clinton and Lorie (Rich) Brunner of White Heath; Rog loved going to Missouri to visit his mother-in-law, Shirley Hickerson. He made so many dear friends there. Especially his wife's siblings Susan and Jim Koch, Jack and Glenda Hickerson and Gary Hickerson. Roger will be so very missed.